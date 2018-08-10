Suspect killed, Columbus officer injured after shots fired while serving warrant

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of WCMH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- Police say an officer was injured and a suspect was killed in a shooting that happened while police tried to arrest a man at a north Columbus motel.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at America's Best Value Inn on Sinclair Road. According to police, officers were originally called to the motel after someone called 911 about a man with a gun.

When officers started looking for the suspect, they gathered information that led them to one room. Officers learned the man who rented the room was possibly wanted for kidnapping, according to police.

A witness told police the suspect started firing after police tried to make contact with him. A sergeant and four officers returned fire.

The suspect was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

According to police, an officer was hit in the leg by a gunshot. He was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital, where he was treated and released.