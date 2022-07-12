WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An officer is in critical condition and a suspect is dead after a shooting in Clearcreek Township Tuesday night.

The incident happened in the 5900 block of North State Route 48. Clearcreek Township Police Chief John Terrill told 2 NEWS crews on scene that two officers went to a home for a domestic violence call.

During police response a male at the home shot an officer. Another officer at the scene shot the suspect who shot the first officer. The suspect died.

The officer shot is in stable, but critical condition in the ICU. Terrill said the officer has been with the department for about 14 years.

The identity of the officer has not been released at this time nor the suspect’s identity.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

2 NEWS crews are at the scene of Miami Valley Hospital where the officer was taken. Our crews saw CareFlight land at the scene.

CareFlight lands at Miami Valley Hospital after the officer shooting. WDTN Photo/Caroline Morse)

This is a breaking news story. 2 NEWS will update this story as we learn more information.