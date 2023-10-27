CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A suspect is dead after an officer was shot in Clayton.

2 NEWS was on the scene of a large law enforcement presence in Clayton near Hacker Road. A source from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an officer was shot.

A 2 NEWS crew was also at Miami Valley Hospital. Our crew said a large police presence was also at the bay.

Clayton Police Chief Hamlin and Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck held a press conference to provide an update on the situation.

The full press conference can be seen above.

Around 1:45 p.m., law enforcement was called to serve a warrant out of Fairborn for aggravated menacing. Once at the location, they discovered an individual in the upstairs of the home. Officials say the subject reportedly began shooting, leaving one officer hit.

The officer injured was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and into surgery. At this time, it is believed by law enforcement that the officer was shot in the arm and is stable.

Four people were inside the home at the time of the incident. Two adults and two children were evacuated from the home. Authorities do not currently believe there was a hostage situation, but an upcoming police debriefing will be provided to actually tell.

The relationship between the male suspect and the other individuals is not currently known. People at the house are said to be helping in the investigation.

A source from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to 2 NEWS that the male suspect who was barricaded inside the home is dead.

Lucas M Corder

The Clayton Police Department says Main Street in the area of Barrington and Greenview drives in Clayton has reopened.