DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After more than a month spent fighting for her life after being shot in the line of duty, Officer Seara Burton has passed away, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Officer Burton remained in critical condition after being shot by a suspect during a traffic stop in Indiana on August 10.

Chief Michael Britt, Major Jon Bales and Major Aly Tonuc released the following statement on the night of Sept. 18:

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that Officer Seara Burton #140/K9-2 passed away at 9:59 p.m. tonight at Reid Health surrounded by her family. She succumbed to the injury she received in a criminal act that occurred on August 10th, 2022.

Final arrangements are pending and will be announced when the details are available. Please join us in keeping Seara and her family in our thoughts and prayers.

We would sincerely like to thank the Richmond community, and those who have supported Seara, her Family, and the Department from near and far. Thank you to all of those who have shown unbelievable support throughout this very difficult time including the Dayton Police Department, The Indiana State Police, Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police, Richmond Fire Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, as well as many other agencies.

The family is extremely grateful for the massive amount of support from the community. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

Respectfully,

Chief Michael Britt

Major Jon Bales

Major Aly Tonuc”

Final arrangements for Officer Burton will be announced at a later date.