Officer-involved shooting in Woodmere after suspect seen with gun at Eton

WOODMERE, Ohio (WJW)– There was an officer-involved shooting in Woodmere Thursday afternoon, village officials said.

Woodmere Police Chief Sheila Mason said the department received a call about a man with a weapon at the Eton shopping center. That resulted in a “tussle” with police and chase.

“He had a weapon, which he drew. Once the officer asked him to raise his hands, he refused and took off,” Mason said.

An officer shot at the suspect, who was taken to the hospital, according to the police chief. The suspect did not fire his gun. His condition is not known at this time.

“The police officers who were involved are OK,” said Woodmere Mayor Ben Holbert. “We want to make sure our residents know that our community continues to be safe. This is an isolated incident.”

Earlier this afternoon, sources confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team that a suspect was injured in the police-involved shooting and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Brainard Road is shut down from Chagrin Boulevard to Harvard Avenue as the investigation continues.