COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer is in critical condition after being hit a piece of equipment Wednesday morning at a construction site.

A police dispatcher said that officers were called just before 8:45 a.m. to the intersection of Trabue Road and Quarry Trails Drive in the Marble Cliff Crossing area of west Columbus.

Columbus police said that a special duty male officer was hit by a piece of construction equipment at the site. The officer was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition but CPD sergeant Joe Albert said the officer has been upgraded to stable condition with “very significant lower body injuries.”

Albert said the officer was hit by an excavator and is a 26-year veteran with Columbus police.