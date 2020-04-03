ODOT worker sings to Ohioans as bridges lit in red, white and blue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – During Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s press conference Thursday, he played a video from the Ohio Department of Transportation to help lift the spirits of Ohioans.
Lee Baxter, ODOT District 9, sits in his truck during his lunch break and belts out “God Bless the U.S.A” for his fellow workers and the citizens of Ohio.
In a show of solidarity in the state, ODOT has lit some prominent bridges in the state red, white and blue.
Bridges highlighted in the video include:
- George V. Voinovich Bridge – Cleveland
- Veterans Glass City Skyway – Toledo
- I-75 over Third Street – Dayton
- Ashtabula Harbor Bridge – Ashtabula