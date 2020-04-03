ODOT worker sings to Ohioans as bridges lit in red, white and blue

Lee Baxter, of ODOT District 9, belts out the tune during his lunch break

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – During Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s press conference Thursday, he played a video from the Ohio Department of Transportation to help lift the spirits of Ohioans.

Lee Baxter, ODOT District 9, sits in his truck during his lunch break and belts out “God Bless the U.S.A” for his fellow workers and the citizens of Ohio.

In a show of solidarity in the state, ODOT has lit some prominent bridges in the state red, white and blue.

Several #Ohio bridges are lit in red, white, & blue by @ODOT_Statewide & government partners in response to our request for Ohioans to fly their flags. Take a moment to watch this video that features ODOT employees who are working to keep the roads safe. #ThankYou https://t.co/OFGuSXasu3 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 2, 2020

