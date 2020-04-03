Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
1  of  2
Live Now
Coronavirus – Facts Not Fear WKBN 27 First News This Morning
Closings and delays
There are currently 104 active closings. Click for more details.

ODOT worker sings to Ohioans as bridges lit in red, white and blue

Ohio

Lee Baxter, of ODOT District 9, belts out the tune during his lunch break

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – During Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s press conference Thursday, he played a video from the Ohio Department of Transportation to help lift the spirits of Ohioans.

Lee Baxter, ODOT District 9, sits in his truck during his lunch break and belts out “God Bless the U.S.A” for his fellow workers and the citizens of Ohio.

In a show of solidarity in the state, ODOT has lit some prominent bridges in the state red, white and blue.

Bridges highlighted in the video include:

  • George V. Voinovich Bridge – Cleveland
  • Veterans Glass City Skyway – Toledo
  • I-75 over Third Street – Dayton
  • Ashtabula Harbor Bridge – Ashtabula

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com