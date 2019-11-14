ODOT wants ability to slow traffic on more state roads and highways

The Ohio Department of Transportation wants the ability to slow traffic

(WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation wants the ability to slow traffic on more state-maintained roads and highways as they do on I-90 near Cleveland.

Right now, using a variable speed limit (other than in school and construction zones) is limited by law to three sites in Ohio: I-90 from east of Cleveland to the Pennsylvania border, I-670 in Columbus and I-275 near Cincinnati.

If approved by lawmakers following more traffic studies, ODOT would be allowed to use variable speed limits on other roads where they would be a safety benefit, especially during inclement weather.

“Variable speed limits don’t make sense in every location, but they can have a huge impact on travel safety in some areas. We want to ensure we’re picking strategic locations where weather or traffic congestion create a frequent hazard to motorists,” ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said in a February 2019 news release about the plan.

Ohio’s first test of the variable speed limits happened in 2017 on I-90 where lake effect snow causes whiteout conditions that can lead to vehicle pileups. Marchbanks says the pilot was a huge success.

ODOT reports a 58% reduction in crashes on I-90 when it’s snowing and a 63% reduction in secondary crashes since the plan was implemented, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

Variable speed limits, particularly in Northeast Ohio, can also be implemented for fog, intense rainstorms and gridlock traffic patterns due to failing infrastructure.

A pilot test of rush-hour variable speed limits happened this year on a congested corridor, the I-670 SmartLane project in Columbus. The goal of the I-670 SmartLane project is to lower the eastbound speed limit during the evening rush hour in order to help reduce the stop/start cycle that leads to more time lost sitting in traffic and more crashes.

Marchbanks says variable speed limits have been very successful in other states, and other parts of the world, at reducing crashes. In Europe, crashes dropped by nearly 30 percent since using variable speed limits during rush hour in highly congested areas. Secondary crashes, the result of backed up traffic caused by an earlier crash, dropped by 50 percent.