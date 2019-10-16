ODOT urging drivers not to ‘camp out’ in left lane

You can submit your own message on ODOT's website

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation wants drivers to stay out of the left lane.

Signs are up reminding drivers not to “camp” in the left lane on state highways.

The message is on more than 130 digital signs across the state with various messages including “Camp in Ohio State Parks, not in the left lane.”

According to Ohio law, a vehicle must be driven on the right half of the roadway, except as follows:

When overtaking and passing another vehicle proceeding in the same direction, or when making a left turn under the rules governing such movements

When an obstruction exists making it necessary to drive to the left of the center of the highway; provided, any person so doing shall yield the right of way to all vehicles traveling in the proper direction upon the unobstructed portion of the highway within such distance as to constitute an immediate hazard

When driving upon a roadway divided into three or more marked lanes for traffic under the rules applicable thereon

When driving upon a roadway designated and posted with signs for one-way traffic

When otherwise directed by a police officer or traffic control device.

ODOT said it is running the safety message because cruising in the left lane is the leading cause of road rage and aggressive driving.

The public is invited to help with the signs by submitting their own message. Those interested can submit a safety message on the ODOT website.