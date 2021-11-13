ODOT takes stock of salt supply ahead of winter weather

(WKBN) — From turkeys to gas, there have been a lot of shortages recently due to supply chain disruptions.

However, ODOT said they’ve had no issues getting salt and are well-stocked for the upcoming winter weather.

The department is waiting on a few more shipments of salt for their stockpile but does not anticipate a shortage.

We also asked if they are pretreated the roads ahead of tomorrow’s anticipated snow. At last word, they are not.

However, with a CDL driver shortage, ODOT is still looking for snowplow drivers.