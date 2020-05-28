ODOT reminds drivers to slow down after 12th crew vehicle hit since mid-February

"Our people want to go home to their families every night," ODOT said in the post

(WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to slow down and move over in construction zones after one of their crew vehicles was hit on Thursday.

They posted the reminder on Facebook, stating that one of their District 3 crew vehicles was hit in north-central Ohio. Images show heavy damage to the truck.

ODOT said this is the 12th time one of their crews has been hit since February 14.

In the post, ODOT asked drivers to pay attention to work zones.

“Our people want to go home to their families every night,” ODOT said in the post.