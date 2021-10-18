ODOT looking to fill shortages for snowplow drivers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting a shortage of snowplow drivers as it gets prepared for the winter.

“We typically have about 40 positions available and right now we’re in search of more than 20,” said Tiffany Oliphant, a spokesperson for ODOT’s District 7 division.

Applications in some parts of the state, including the Miami Valley, are down more than 50 percent.

“We need the qualified drivers to get behind the wheels so we can all go home safely and our roads are clear this winter season,” Oliphant said.

The department is looking for licensed CDL drivers to help with snow removal and road treatment from November to March. If the positions aren’t filled, officials said the time it usually takes to clear the roads may lag.

“We’ll probably double up on routes, but what we do need is for the public to be patient with us just like they’re patient at the grocery store or at the gas station,” said Oliphant.

To apply to be a plow truck driver, visit their website.