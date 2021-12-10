(WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation’s Cleveland District is warning drivers to slow down after one of its vehicles was struck Thursday morning.

ODOT posted a video of the crash on its Facebook page, saying the crew was picking up litter when a car driving by hit their vehicle on the side of the road. Just seconds before the crash, a worker had been on the side of the road, according to ODOT.

You can watch that video in the player above.

“This has to stop! It’s up to you to allow our roadside workers to get home safely,” ODOT wrote.

Luckily, the crews were inside their vehicle at the time and no major injuries were reported.

ODOT said it serves as a warning for other drivers to slow down and move over for road crews in the area.