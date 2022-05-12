GREEN, Ohio (WJW) – Two drivers are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash and explosion that snarled traffic on I-77 Thursday morning.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a dump truck driver hit an ODOT vehicle on I-77 near Graybill Rd. in Green just before 7:30 a.m.

The crash caused an explosion that caught both vehicles on fire, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies were able to save the drivers from their burning vehicles.

Both were taken to the hospital.

Neither driver has been identified.

I-77 was backed up to Route 30 in Stark County.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what caused the crash.