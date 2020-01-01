ODNR brings changes to parks, trails across the state in 2020

If you like water sports, there will be several new water trails for you to check out

(WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has a few new things in store in 2020 for people who enjoy the outdoors.

There will be series of storybook trails to promote literacy and reading along half-mile trails at some select state parks.

The ODNR will also continue Governor DeWine’s H-2-OH initiative to improve water quality and establish and restore wetlands.

There is a Go Native initiative that encourages Ohioans to plant native plants in their landscape.

If you like water sports, there will be several new water trails for you to check out.

“Actually, in Ohio we have several trails that are navigable by water, and with the increase in paddle sports–kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding–water trails are a fun way to get out and get on the water and almost take a path or take a paddle/hike, so we plan to dedicate a few new water trails in 2020,” said Susan Vance, assistant chief of ODNR Parks and Watercraft.

For a listing of all the ODNR upcoming events, visit their website.