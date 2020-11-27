ODJFS says Ohioans filed more than 30,000 jobless claims last week

Over the last 36 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $7.3 billion in unemployment compensation payments

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says Ohioans filed 30,177 initial jobless claims last week.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, that’s 244,038 fewer job claims.

ODJFS says the total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 36 weeks, 1,905,817, was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

Ohioans filed 263,737 continued jobless claims last week, which was 512,565 fewer than – or about 34% of – the peak earlier this year.

That includes both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended benefits. In addition, 254,780 Ohioans received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) last week.

Over the last 36 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $7.3 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 846,000 Ohioans.

Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, more than 95% have been processed, with less than 5% pending.

In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $7.1 billion in PUA payments to more than 693,000 Ohioans.