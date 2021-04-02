NY man charged with luring minors from Ohio for sex work

A criminal complaint alleges that at hotels in northern New Jersey and New York, Norman tried to get the two to have sex with men for money

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New York man faces sex trafficking charges for allegedly luring two minors to travel from Ohio to engage in sexual activities.

The U.S. attorney’s office in New Jersey says Berry Norman met the 14-year-old and 15-year-old in the Cincinnati area in February and convinced them to come to New York.

A criminal complaint alleges that at hotels in northern New Jersey and New York, Norman tried to get the two to have sex with men for money and engage in sexual activities over the Internet, which both refused to do.

Norman was scheduled to make an initial court appearance by videoconference Thursday. The court docket didn’t list an attorney representing him.