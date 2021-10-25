NWS confirms 7th tornado in last week’s storms near Cleveland

Editor’s note: Video above shows previously aired coverage after just three tornadoes had been confirmed

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A record number of tornado warnings in a single day were issued in Northeast Ohio after severe storms rolled into the area last week.

As of Friday, the National Weather Service had confirmed six tornadoes that touched down during Thursday’s storms but Monday, they added one more to the list. The seventh confirmed tornado was near Aurora.

The NWS completed a storm survey for a Tornado near Aurora, Ohio. This storm was rated an EF-0 with an estimated peak wind of 75 mph. This is the 7th confirmed tornado across Norther Ohio on Thursday, October 21st. pic.twitter.com/XuU70oaGXO — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) October 25, 2021

Here’s the list of all seven touchdowns:

Jackson Township (EF1) – 110 mph winds; 2.96-mile path – 50 yards wide; 5:10 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

Hinkley (EF1) – 97 mph winds; 2.57-mile path – 50 yards wide; 4:36 p.m. – 4:42 p.m.

Wickliffe (EF1) – 97 mph winds; 0.17-mile path; 4:49 p.m. – 4:50 p.m.

Hudson (EF0) – 80 mph winds; 0.78-mile path – 25 yards wide; 5:08 p.m. – 5:11 p.m.

Mecca (EF1) – 104 mph winds; 0.66-mile path – 50 yards wide; 6:15 p.m. – 6:18 p.m.

Johnston Township (EF0) – 80 mph winds; 0.08-mile path – 20 yards wide; 6:20 p.m. – 6:21 p.m.

Aurora (EF0) – 75 mph winds; 0.22-mile path – 25 yards wide; 5:21 p.m. – 5:21 p.m.

Two NWS survey teams were on the ground to assess the damage after 11 tornado warnings were issued on Thursday.