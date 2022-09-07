BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – A nursing assistant is charged with stealing from residents in a Bay Village assisted living facility.

According to Bay Village police, 21-year-old Ladasia Vinson was arrested after several reports that items were missing from residents’ rooms at O’Neill Healthcare.

A police report states that Vinson had been working as a contracted certified nursing assistant at the facility.

The case went before a Cuyahoga Grand Jury back on Aug. 24.

Bay Village police announced this week that the grand jury indicted Vinson for burglary, theft, money laundering, possession of drugs and identity fraud.

The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas is handling the case.