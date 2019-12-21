Nurses defend Ohio doctor charged in deaths at hospital

Nine nurses and a pharmacist filed a suit Thursday alleging the hospital wrongfully terminated Dr. William Husel

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ten former colleagues of an Ohio hospital doctor who pleaded not guilty to murder in 25 patients’ deaths are coming to his defense.

Nine nurses and a pharmacist once employed by Columbus-based Mount Carmel Health System filed suit Thursday alleging the hospital wrongfully terminated and defamed Dr. William Husel.

Husel was fired last December after the hospital found he ordered potentially fatal doses of pain medication for dozens of patients.

The ex-colleagues allege hospital executives were ignorant of appropriate standards of care and they weren’t betrayed or coerced by Husel.

Mount Carmel said the claim has no merit.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)