Not-guilty pleas for dad, 2 women charged after Dayton boy’s death

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Not-guilty pleas have been entered for three adults charged after the death of a 10-year-old Ohio boy who authorities say had long been abused at home.

Investigators in Dayton allege Takoda Collins’ father mistreated the child, who died Dec. 13. The father, Al Mutahan McLean, was arraigned Tuesday on charges including felonious assault.

The Dayton Daily News reports bond was set at $1 million for him and at $500,000 for his girlfriend and her sister, who are charged with child endangering.

A call seeking comment from the public defender’s office went unanswered.

