Northern Ohio cities receive $9.9M for river restoration efforts

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) - Three northern Ohio cities have received nearly $10 million for a river restoration project.

The state Department of Natural Resources requested the state Controlling Board issue $9.9 million for the cities of Lorain and Conneaut along with the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority.

Lorain received $4 million to build the Black River Dredge Reuse Facility to recycle sediment dredged from the river.

Another $4 million went to Conneaut for the Conneaut Creek Dredge Material Facility. Officials plan to use recycled sediment for capping a brownfield site and other projects.

The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority plans to spend $1.9 million to upgrade its disposal dike, expanding its capacity by 1 million more cubic yards.

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur says the projects are vital to "modernizing" the area's "waterway infrastructure."

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)