PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) – It’s been a rather mild start to the winter so far in Northeast Ohio.

It spells bad news for ski resorts around the area because they could really use the help from Mother Nature to run their business.

To counter the lack of snow and mild temperatures, the snow guns are running constantly to keep the trails covered with snow and open at Boston Mills Brandywine.

“It’s been a rollercoaster,” General Manager Jake Campbell said. “Obviously the warm temperature doesn’t help very much. We were able to turn the snow guns on in late November and make snow at every possible opportunity.”

Campbell said Boston Mills has three of six trails open, but the Brandywine location has not yet opened this season. Neither has Alpine Valley in Chesterland. That impacts employees who can’t work due to the closure.

Campbell feels it’s just a matter of time before Brandywine welcomes guests this year.

“We’re trying to open as soon as possible,” Campbell said. “We do utilize some of those staff members to help at Boston Mills. But the ski industry is very weather dependent. So, we’re very upfront with the staff to let the staff know we’re trying to open as soon as possible and get everybody back to work and get the resorts open as soon as possible.”

Skiers at Boston Mills said the conditions are a little tough, but for the most part they’re just happy to be able to ski or snowboard, especially with limited options.

“Throughout my whole life skiing, this is the been the least snow we’ve ever had,” 15-year skier Aubrey Noll said. “We always start in December, but obviously now we haven’t started until January. This is my first time out this year and it’s just not great conditions. But I’m happy they’re open and putting out snow.”

“As long as they’re open, I’m here,” 50-year skier John Valcore said.

Campbell thinks the weather will soon be working in their favor.

“It’s getting down to about 20 degrees tonight with very low humidity,” he said. “We should be able to crank out a ton of snow.”