Northeast Ohio Navy medic killed in Afghanistan terror attacks

MILAN, Ohio (WJW) – Edison Local Schools confirmed Friday that 2017 graduate of Edison High School, Max Soviak, was among the American service members killed in a terror attack in Afghanistan.

Max Soviak, Courtesy: Soviak Family

The attack killed 13 U.S. service members.

Max served as a medic in the U.S. Navy. Max was native of Berlin Heights.

“Max was full of life in everything he did,” Edison Local Schools said in a statement.

The U.S. Navy said Max was killed at the Abbey gate of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

“He was well respected and liked by everyone who knew him,” the District said.

Max was killed on the deadliest day for U.S. troops in Afghanistan since August of 2011.

169 Afghans also died in the suicide bombings that happened at the airport amid U.S. evacuations following a Taliban takeover.

ISIS has been blamed for the attacks.

“Our schools and local community are mourning the loss of Max. He and his family are in all of our thoughts and prayers,” the district said.

The district said Soviak was a member of the football team, wrestling team, tennis team, track team and band during his school career.

The family is asking for privacy.