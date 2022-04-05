NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW)– The North Royalton Police Department issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl Tuesday afternoon.

Tessa Kozelka was abducted at 2 a.m. Monday on state Route 82 in North Royalton, according to police.

Tessa is 5 foot 2 and 100 pounds with hazel eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

Police said the suspect is her stepbrother 23-year-old Micey Stiver. He is 5 foot 8 and 170 pounds with blue eyes and black hair.

Tessa Kozelka and Micey Stiver (Photo Credit: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

He was driving a gray 2012 Ford Focus with Ohio plate N697141.

Anyone with information should call 1-877-AMBER-OH. If you see the child, suspect or vehicle, call 911 immediately.