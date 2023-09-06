(WJW) – We’ve entered the future.

Have you heard of Amazon One, yet? If not, you will.

The palm recognition service isn’t new. Amazon introduced the technology in 2020, but now Amazon says the service has reached a “critical milestone” with more than 3 million users, and they say Whole Foods Market stores “are going all in.”

So prepare yourself because the newest way to pay is now available in Northeast Ohio.

What is Amazon One:

Customers can easily go through places like store checkouts and entry gates by simply hovering the palm of their hand over an Amazon One device.

In a previous press release, Amazon explained it like this: “Amazon One is a fast, convenient, contactless way for people to use their palm to make everyday activities like paying at a store, presenting a loyalty card, entering a location like a stadium, or badging into work more effortless. “

Credit: Amazon

Coming to a business near you:

Amazon says the technology is already being used at more than 200 Whole Foods Market locations across the U.S. and is coming to all 500+ Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. in the coming months.

You can find Amazon One being used already at Whole Foods in Rocky River, University Heights, and Beachwood. Find a location near you, here.

“This means Whole Foods Market customers who choose to use Amazon One will no longer need their wallet or even a phone to pay—they can simply hover their palm over an Amazon One device. For Prime members who link their Amazon One profile with their Amazon account, savings will automatically be applied. It’s that simple,” reads a release.

Other businesses you can expect to encounter the new way to pay, if you haven’t already — — Panera Bread, airport stores in some of the country’s biggest hubs, several sports stadiums, and entertainment venues like Hollywood Casino at Greektown in Detroit.

Amazon One also has partnerships with major banks and credit card companies across the country including; American Express, Discover, MasterCard, and Visa.

You can learn more about Amazon One, here.