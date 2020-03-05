No punishment for Cleveland cop who detained Tamir Rice’s sister after 2014 shooting

Ohio

The city’s Civilian Police Review Board had recommended last November that Rutherford receive an unpaid suspension of six to 10 days for keeping Tamir Rice’s 14-year-old sister, in the back of a police cruiser for over an hour after Tamir was shot in November 2014

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A memorial for Tamir Rice rests on a picnic table outside the Cudell Recreation Center

Credit: AP Tony Dejak

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s police chief will not discipline a police supervisor who detained a 12-year-old black youth’s sister the day the youth was fatally shot by a white police officer while playing with a pellet gun.

Cleveland.com reports that chief Calvin Williams dismissed the civilian complaint against Sgt. Janell Rutherford on Monday. Cleveland police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the decision would not become official until the end of a 30-day period during which an appeal can be made to the city’s Public Safety Director.

The city’s Civilian Police Review Board had recommended last November that Rutherford receive an unpaid suspension of six to 10 days for keeping Tamir Rice’s 14-year-old sister, in the back of a police cruiser for over an hour after Tamir was shot in November 2014.

Rice’s sister filed the complaint against Rutherford in 2015.

Subodh Chandra, a lawyer for the Rice family, issued a statement that said the children’s mother, Samira Rice, “is no longer shocked by the unwillingness of the police chief to hold anyone accountable, but she is disappointed.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com