No injuries in Homeland Security shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say no one was injured when Homeland Security agents opened fire during a human trafficking investigation in Cleveland.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says two people were arrested following the Wednesday morning shooting in which a suspect opened fire on Homeland Security Investigations special agents. The agents were serving a federal search warrant at the time.

ICE says the Ohio Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Task Force and the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Sheriff’s Office are helping Homeland Security in an ongoing human trafficking investigation.

