No E-Check? Ohio lawmakers propose getting rid of it

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Two state representatives in Ohio have introduced a resolution to eliminate the E-Check program.

Under the Federal Clean Air Act, the program requires residents in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit counties to get their vehicles tested to pass regulatory emissions requirements every two years.

Rep. Diane V. Grendell (R-Chesterland) and Gail Pavliga (R-Atwater) are behind it.

“E-Check imposes a burdensome and costly motor vehicle emissions testing requirements on the citizens of Northeast Ohio and wastes their valuable tax dollars,” Grendell said in a press release.

“The E-Check program also disproportionally affects middle to lower classes because they are more likely to own an older vehicle, which may be their only mode of transportation and fails the emissions tests. Even though these older vehicles are deemed to produce minimal pollution yet fail emissions tests,” Grendell added.

According to a press release, they say experts and tests indicate there is no measurable improvement in air quality through the implementation of E-Check.

The experts and tests are not specifically named or cited.

The resolution has 15 cosponsors.

The next step is a first committee hearing.