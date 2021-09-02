No cash, no problem: Cedar Point to go cashless in 2022

SANDUSKY, Ohio ( WJW)– Changes are coming to Cedar Point next spring. Starting in 2022, you will no longer be able to use cash at the park when you go.

Earlier this year, Cedar Fair, which owns Cedar Point, started making changes to other parks they own. Worlds of Fun, Valleyfair, Kings Island and, Carowinds are no longer accepting cash.

A Cedar Fair spokesman told FOX 8 in a statement, “there are plenty of benefits, both for guests and our parks. Cashless transactions are faster, safer, and more secure. Guests can spend less time in the check-out waiting on change and more time hitting up their favorite rides or other attractions. For those guests who may not have credit or debit cards, they can convert cash to prepaid debit cards at the cash-to-card kiosks stationed around the parks.”

By next spring, all of Cedar Fair’s parks will be cashless.