Newly-elected Ohio senate president Matt Huffman tests positive for virus

FILE – In this June 12, 2014 file photo, Ohio Speaker Pro Tempore Matt Huffman addresses delegates as they meet to set up the framework for states to amend the U.S. Constitution at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Huffman, who was newly elected to become Ohio Senate president for the 134th General Assembly but will be sworn in from home Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, after contracting COVID-19. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Spokesperson John Fortney says Senate President Matt Huffman experienced mild symptoms before the new year and is doing well

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The newly elected Ohio Senate president will be sworn into office from his home after contracting COVID-19 over the holidays.

Huffman, a Republican from Lima, joins a list of more than a dozen Ohio lawmakers who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began in March. Huffman will be sworn in Monday.

He was chosen to succeed former Senate President Larry Obhof for the 134th General Assembly following a session filled with pandemic-related hurdles, a federal bribery scheme and infighting within the majority party.