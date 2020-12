The minimum wage for non-tipped employees is increasing to $8.80 an hour

(WKBN) – If you make minimum wage in Ohio, you’re about to get a raise.



Starting Friday, the hourly wage for non-tipped employees goes up 10 cents.

They’ll now get $8.80 an hour.



Workers who get tips will see their wages increased to $4.40 an hour.



Those under the age of 16 will make the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.