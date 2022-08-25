COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — New unemployment claims rose slightly in Ohio last week, but the state saw nearly 1,500 fewer continued unemployment claims.

Over the week-long period from Aug. 14 to 20, Ohioans filed 6,310 initial unemployment claims — 83 more than the previous week, according to a Thursday news release from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Although new claims increased slightly, the state saw 31,494 continued unemployment claims, 1,406 fewer than the week before.

That brought the total number of unemployment claims to 37,804, the ODJFS said. The department said it will review 1,502 new unemployment claims to ensure they are not fraudulent.

Ohio’s 3.9% unemployment rate in July — the lowest it has been since May 2019 — was slightly higher than the national 3.5% unemployment rate, according to the ODJFS. The state’s labor force participation rate in July was 61.9%, trailing just a fraction of a percentage point behind the nationwide 62.1% rate.

The ODJFS encouraged anyone looking for a job or in need of career assistance to visit OhioMeansJobs, where it lists 224,714 positions and 2,925 internships available as of Monday.