New traffic ticket system in Ohio aims to make information clearer

The goal is to make court information for the driver clearer, as well as provide more information to law enforcement

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – Traffic tickets in Ohio will be changing to provide law enforcement with more information and better inform the public.

The new Model Uniform Traffic Ticket will go into effect July 1, 2020. The old version of the ticket will still be accepted until January 2021.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s Warrant Task Force recommended these changes, which include prominently showing the date, time and place for a court hearing.

The new ticket will also collect more traffic information, including if the offense happened in a construction zone and whether there is an audio or video recording of the traffic stop.

The Ohio Supreme Court approved the Model Uniform Traffic Ticket Monday.