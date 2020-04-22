New system schedules unemployment filers by last name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is starting a schedule for you to file unemployment claims.

Anyone with a last name beginning with A through H should file Sunday. Monday is for last name’s starting with I through P. Tuesday is for Q through Z. Wednesday through Saturday is for everyone.

Administrators hope this will help relieve the pressure on their system.



The new system begins Sunday, April 26.

If you need to file an unemployment claim, go to unemployment.ohio.gov. A step-by-step guide to filing your unemployment claim is available in the upper right-hand corner of the page.