COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The superintendent of Buckey Valley Local Schools will be the new superintendent of the Ohio State Board of Education.

Paul Craft was appointed Tuesday as the next superintendent of public instruction. The agency focuses on licensing, evaluations, professional conduct, the Resident Educator Program and Ohio Teacher of the Year recognition.

“Ohio is home to outstanding educators and school personnel, and I’m excited to lead the work to ensure we have an excellent education workforce ready to make a difference for students. I appreciate the important work my current team is doing at Buckeye Valley, and I am proud to have been a part of their teaching and learning community,” Craft said.

The Ohio State Board of Education has made some big changes in its infrastructure this year. In October, the department began the transition with a name change from the Department of Education to the Department of Education and Workforce. It will become a cabinet-level agency reporting to the governor.

Other changes that are being rolled out include a new agency called the Department of Children and Youth, which is expected to provide more efficient services to children and families in the areas of early education and support.