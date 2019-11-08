New suit claims Ohio State doctor raped wrestler, abused minors

FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor employed by the school from 1978 until his 1998 retirement. More Ohio State alumni are suing the university over how school officials dealt with a team doctor recently found to have sexually abused at least 177 young men over two decades. (Ohio State University via AP, File)

Ohio State has apologized for not stopping Strauss despite receiving complaints, but argues such legal claims are time-barred by law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The latest federal lawsuit against Ohio State over two decades of alleged sexual abuse by a now-deceased team doctor means nearly 300 men are listed plaintiffs in the matter.

Forty-three plaintiffs filed a new case Thursday, including a wrestler alleging Richard Strauss raped him and two men alleging they were sexually abused in exams while visiting campus at age 14 or 15. One says Strauss threatened him with a scalpel.

Two men say Strauss touched them inappropriately when they were wrestling referees in the 1990s. Another says he saw Strauss fondle a player from an opposing team who came in with a toe infection.

Ohio State has apologized for not stopping Strauss despite receiving complaints, but argues such legal claims are time-barred by law. The related lawsuits are in mediation.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)