COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Drivers entering Ohio will soon be welcomed with signs bearing the state’s new branding and slogan.

Those entering the state will be greeted with a sign reading “Ohio, The Heart of it All.”

Courtesy: ODOT

Does the slogan seem familiar? It should. It was the tagline for the state between 1984 and 2001, replaced by “Ohio, Find It Here,” which ran from 2001 to mid-2023.

The signs will replace older and outdated signs at major entry points to the state. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the change back in May.

“There is endless fun, excitement, joy and adventure here in Ohio, but our state is more than just a travel destination,” DeWine said. “There is no better place to live, learn, work and play, and now, everyone who crosses into Ohio will know that they’re entering the Heart of it All.”

In total, 36 new signs were made by the Ohio Department of Transportation Sign Shop in Columbus. Some of the signs will be installed by ODOT crews, while contractors will install others.

The total cost of the signs is $59,990.12.

“These signs act as a welcome mat, inviting visitors in and greeting residents coming home,” said State Tourism Director Sarah Wickham. “We want them to be beautiful and to represent our state’s pride, setting the tone for what you can expect during your time in our great state.”

Visitor spending hit $53 billion in Ohio last year, a 13% increase over 2021. The state recorded 233 million visits in 2022, including 47 million overnight stays.

The goal is to have all signs installed by December.