CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – An airline is offering a new service out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Aer Lingus announced Wednesday that it will begin offering a new transatlantic route for summer 2023 with direct flights to Ireland.

The flights will operate four times a week from Cleveland to Dublin. It will be the only direct European service from Cleveland, according to the airliner.

Company leaders said that the announcement of the Cleveland service is part of the organization’s goal to connect more than 20 key European cities with North America.

According to a news release, the new service will be operated by an Airbus A321niko LR which is Aer Lingus’ “most sustainable” long-haul aircraft. The plane delivers up to 20% reduction in fuel burn and CO2 emissions and close to 50% reduction in noise.