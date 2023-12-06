YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine launched a program this week aimed at keeping Ohio high school students in Ohio for college.

The Governor’s Merit Scholarship Program had $20 million appropriated to the fund for the first year of the program, which is open to 2024 graduating seniors in the top 5% of their class.

“With so many world-class higher education institutions in Ohio, we want to encourage all students to stay in-state as they continue their education and transition into careers,” said Governor DeWine. “Ohio is truly the heart of opportunity, and we want all Ohioans to find the path that is right for them, right here at home.”

An online portal has been set up for districts across the state to transmit information about eligible students at meritscholarship.ohio.gov. The website will accept applications from homeschooled and dropout recovery students who have completed a college admission test.

Students in public or charter schools don’t have to apply. Their eligibility will be determined by their school.

The scholarship will provide $5,000 per year, renewable for four years of full-time instruction. Students may use the scholarship at any public or private, nonprofit college or university in Ohio.

For the Class of 2024, the portal will remain open until April 30, 2024.