CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a new push to do something about the homeless and others sleeping and hanging out all over Hopkins Airport.

The I-Team exposed the problem months ago.

Before dawn on Monday, the I-Team walked into Hopkins Airport, stepping over more people sleeping all over the place.

The airport has now sent a message to everyone not there to catch a flight — get out.

You see new signs up announcing “restricted access… employees and airport purposes only.”

Also, a recording on the intercom periodically announces, “Only ticketed passengers or those with legitimate airport purposes are permitted on airport grounds.”

For months, the I-Team has revealed more and more trouble at Hopkins with people not there to travel.

We’ve reported on workers attacked, people causing disturbances in the terminal (including a man with a knife) and, again, a lot of people sleeping in corners and on floors.

For this story, we spoke to a flight attendant shaken by an encounter one day at 4 a.m. with a man not there to fly out.

“I was terrified. I was absolutely terrified,” she said.

Airline employees, airport workers and travelers all tell us that they’re glad to see something being done.

“I’m glad they’re trying to do something. I don’t know how it’s going to be policed, so to speak. You know, I hope that it helps,” that flight attendant said.

Meanwhile, we noticed something missing at the airport. There are no more rows of seats in baggage claim. The seats had been used a lot at night by people sprawled out and sleeping, though not there for any airport business.

We checked back with a traveler who had spoken out earlier.

“I can appreciate they’re trying to do something,” Val Pavlik said.

But, she added, she’s not sure about taking out those seats.

“They’ve taken away seating the handicap needs or families waiting with small children,” she said.

It’s not clear yet how the new policy will be enforced. No one bothered the folks we saw Monday all over the floor.

But, the new intercom recording says, if you have no business at the airport, you could go to jail.

An internal message to airport workers about the new policy said, in part, “The procedures being applied during the roll-out of the Airport Property Usage and Trespassing Policy are modeled on best practices in the aviation industry. We understand this is a process and it may require some time for full effective implementation.”