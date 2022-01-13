COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A new financial aid program in Ohio is aimed at getting more truck drivers on the road.

Applications are now being accepted for the Commerical Truck Driver Student Aid program.

The program was created as a part of Ohio’s operating budget and will provide $5 million for the initiative, according to State Rep. Al Cutrona, R-59th District.

Funds will be awarded to eligible institutions through an application process and will then be disbursed to students enrolling in those schools in the form of grants and loans.

Students receiving the funds have to commit to living and being employed in Ohio for a minimum of one year following completion of the program. A maximum of $200,000 per year can be requested.

Application materials for CDL learning institutions can be found on the Ohio Department of Higher Education’s website at www.ohiohighered.org/cdl. Schools have until Feb. 18, 2022, to apply.

Awards will be announced by the end of March 2022