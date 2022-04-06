(WKBN) — Free and discounted internet options are being offered through Comcast in Ohio through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

The ACP will give eligible low-income households up to $30 toward their Internet bill and $75 for households on qualifying Tribal lands toward Xfinity Internet, Internet Essentials and Xfinity Mobile services. Internet Essentials Plus is available for $29.95 per month to new customers who qualify.

The company is also offering a mobile service for those enrolled in ACP through Xfinity, which offers unlimited talk and text and multiple plans with 5G. Those enrolled in the program can also apply their credits toward their cell phone bill as well.

“As the world becomes more digital, it is crucial that everyone has the resources and opportunities they need to excel in today’s economy,” said Alka Patel, regional vice president of External and Government Affairs, in a press release.

To see if you’re eligible for ACP, customers can visit www.xfinity.com/acp or call 844-389-4681 for more information.