New orders from Gov. Mike DeWine begin Monday

The orders address the number of customers inside stores and the recommendation for face masks, among others

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced some orders for Ohioans over the weekend that go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The governor has already ordered Ohioans to stay home unless they are engaging in an essential activity or work, but he is now stressing that private gatherings and events be limited unless they are essential.

New measures include stores to limit the number of customers inside at one time.

Those measures have already gone into place as some stores across the Valley including Walmart, Lowe’s, Target and other grocers.

Many grocers are beginning curbside service and delivery.

Also in the new mandate is that any traveler entering Ohio must quarantine for fourteen days unless they are an essential worker.

Campgrounds are also closed except for those who use an RV as a permanent residence or for those who may live at a campground.

These are measures that Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says will flatten the curve of the coronavirus so that healthcare systems will not be overwhelmed.

“The only weapon we’ve had in slowing this down and Ohio has done an amazing job. We are seeing this is continuing to flatten, which is giving our hospitals a little more time each day,” Acton said.

Public pools and those at private clubs and housing complexes will also be closed.

Another part of the new mandate provides clarification for garden centers. They can stay open but have to limit the number of people inside like all other stores.

All day camps for kids will be canceled along with any youth and adult organized sport.

Also new from the weekend in the Ohio coronavirus update is the recommendation to wear a mask or face covering when outside. The masks are recommended but not required.

“We are fighting to get these made. We are fighting to find ways with these amazing manufacturers here in Ohio, but it is a war against time, and it will be a while and this will be a long haul,” Acton said.