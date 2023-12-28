(WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law Thursday that would put the brakes on laws restricting vehicle sales based on the energy used to power them.

House Bill 201 prohibits the state, counties or townships from restricting the sale or use of a motor vehicle based on the energy source used to power it. Specifically, the new law prohibits a state agency from adopting California emissions standards.

The new law also addresses natural gas infrastructure and how improvements, repairs and expansions are paid for. The bill limits how those costs can be passed on to the customer.

The bill was sponsored by Brett Hillyer, R-Uhrichsville, and Steve Demetriou, R-Bainbridge.