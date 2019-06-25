New Hocking Hills Visitors’ Center officially opens

Construction began back in January of 2018 for this 85,000-square-foot building

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — After nearly a year and a half and more than $6 million, the new Hocking Hills Visitors Center was officially opened Monday.

Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources director Mary Mertz helped cut the ribbon officially opening the new center, located on Route 664 south at Hocking Hills State Park.

Inside, visitors can experience the trails in a safe, controlled environment, and learn about the park’s history and the different types of plants and animals you might find on the hiking trails.

“This region, with its millions of visitors each year, needs something like this,” DeWine said. “This is exactly what we needed, a place where visitors can come to learn, explore and plan their time in the region.”

The center, originally scheduled to open in December of last year, has restrooms, a gift shop, an information desk, and exhibits.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said more than four million people visit the area every year.

DeWine also announced the next major improvement to Hocking Hills is to replace the lodge that burned down. He said they’re currently in the design phase and will have an announcement on the project later this year.