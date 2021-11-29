New genetic testing underway in Ohio to discover identity of Jane Doe who was wearing ‘disco-style’ dress

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — A local, non-profit group is making an attempt to determine the identity of an Erie County Jane Doe whose partially decomposed body was found dressed in a ‘disco-style’ dress on March 30, 1980.

The Porchlight Project says they are contracting Bode Technology and funding the new DNA testing and genetic genealogy in an attempt to solve this cold case, according to a release from the organization.

“Back in 1980, Erie County Jane Doe and her loved ones were victimized,” said Porchlight Project board member Nic Edwards, host of the popular True Crime Garage podcast. “They continue to be victimized to this very day. She has been here, waiting for forty years to be given a name so that her loved ones can be located and notified.”

Bode Technology works to advance science and DNA technology to provide answers to victims and their families. They say they’ve tested more than 30,000 unidentified remains worldwide.

The body of “Erie County Jane Doe” was discovered on the beach near Cedar Point Road in Sandusky. She was found wearing a size 12 “disco-style” dress and determined to be 20-30 years old. Officials estimated she was about 5’5″ and 120 lbs. She had no scars, jewelry or hair to help police identify her, the release says.

If you have any information on this cold case, contact Porchlight Project here.