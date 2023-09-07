CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – New evidence could help crack open a local cold case death investigation, and the technology could help other cases as well.

Law enforcement in Stark County unveiled the forensic facial reconstruction of an unidentified man. Officials say the unidentified man’s remains were found on December 22, 2001, in the 2900 block of Trump Avenue in Canton.

“He was found just a couple of months after the twin towers were struck on 9/11, that’s how long this person has been waiting to be identified,” aid Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “Somebody somewhere knows him. People loved him. We need to help provide them closure.”

The unidentified man is estimated to have been between 21 and 44 years old and may have stood between 5’4″ – 6’0″ tall.

The forensic reconstruction was created by an artist working with the Attorney General’s Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI.) The goal is to help local authorities identify the remains.