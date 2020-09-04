New documentary shows what it takes to be in the Ohio State Marching Band

We talked to one of the featured band members, a drum major, about what it was like having a camera follow him around through his college marching band experience

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – Have you ever wondered what it would take to be in a high-level college marching band? A new documentary details the life of students in the Ohio State Marching Band.

TBDBITL 141 was released Thursday. It follows three members through “The Best Damn Band In The Land’s” 141st season in 2018, including appearances in the Rose Bowl and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Konner Barr, one of the featured members, said the 228 OSU band members practice from 4:10 to 6:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, not to mention 12-hour days on Saturdays.

On top of that, they may have new music or have to prepare their uniforms or instruments.

Barr said this documentary is going to really give Buckeye fans and sports fans alike a better understanding of the work marching bands put in every day — on top of their classwork.

“I’m excited to see what other people’s thoughts are. I, obviously, have an opinion because I’m in the documentary and I’ve been eating, sleeping and living marching band my entire life. So I’m kind of excited to see how the outside world perceives it and what their takes are on it.”

Barr said his road to drum major began when he was about 3 years old. He grew up 15 minutes from OSU’s campus and always knew he wanted to be in the marching band as a drum major.

The documentary process for him started in April 2018. They had just finished drum major tryouts. Those creating the documentary pulled Barr aside and said they wanted to feature him.

At that point, Barr didn’t really understand what being featured in a documentary would mean on an everyday basis.

“I was like, ‘Oh OK, cool. They’re shooting a documentary, this will be kind of entertaining.’ As the summer progressed, I pretty much had a camera following me around everywhere — moving out of my house, going to classes. It almost felt like I was on a reality show.”

Barr said he is grateful for the experience and enjoyed every step of the filming process.

Among his favorite memories from the marching band experience is the back bend the drum major does at the 35-yard line, especially when they played at home against Michigan. Another favorite memory is performing at the Rose Bowl.

The two-hour documentary is available now to download or rent on Vimeo. All of the proceeds will go to a scholarship fund for band members.

