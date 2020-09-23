New details released about what caused massive factory fire in Malvern

MALVERN, Ohio (WJW) — The Great Trails Fire District chief is sharing more details about the massive fire at AAM Metal Forming/Colfor Manufacturing in Malvern.

According to Ralph Castellucci, the call came in around 5:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

He said they were told a press caught fire inside the factory. Employees were working inside at the time. They were all able to safely escape. However, the fire spread quickly.

Smoke could be seen for miles and led to the cancellation of classes for the local school district.

25 agencies responded to the scene, including 18 fire departments. He said it took about 13 hours to finally get the blaze under control.

There is widespread damage throughout the facility. Multiple contractors are now out there trying to salvage any products they can.

The chief also thanked the community for showing up on scene to help feed the firefighters and keep them hydrated.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: